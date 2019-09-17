Man sets himself on fire at downtown library

DES MOINES — Police say a man set himself on fire on the steps of the Central Library.

The 36-year-old man dumped some sort of fluid on himself in the library breezeway to start the fire Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Library staffers saw the fire and were able to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher. Police say the man is alive, but in critical condition.

A Facebook post from the Des Moines Police Department said that Locust Street from 12th Street through 10th Street is temporarily closed due to this investigation.