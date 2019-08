One man has been shot in Des Moines Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 2700 block of Ingersoll Avenue outside the Star Gas Station.

According to police, a call came in at about 4:20 a.m. When police arrived, a man had a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to Methodist.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police are still investigating.

