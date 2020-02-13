Man suspected in 2 Iowa slayings surrenders in Illinois

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A man suspected of killing two women at his Waterloo home in northeast Iowa has been arrested in Illinois, police said.

Matthew Buford III surrendered to police in Peoria, Illinois, late Wednesday night, authorities said. He was being held on warrants listing two counts of first-degree murder. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

The 36-year-old Buford is accused of killing Tamica Allison, 42, and Andrea Anderson, 41. Allison lived in the home with Buford, police said, and Anderson was visiting.

Officers and medics who were called to the home around 11:20 p.m. Monday found the two bodies.