DES MOINES — No one is hurt, but a fence is damaged after a car drove though it and into a yard near downtown Des Moines Tuesday night.

A vehicle was in a parking lot near 29th Street and Ingersoll Avenue before driving through a fence and into a yard in the 2900 block of High Street.

The elderly man driving the car was unharmed in the crash. Officers say they initially thought it was medically-related, but now the diagnosis is operator error.