Man’s body recovered from Nishnabotna River

HAMBURG — A man’s body was recovered from the Nisnabotna River on Wednesday.

77-year-old Thomas Gibson body was recovered around 10:00 am on Wednesday morning.

According to police, law enforcement responded to reports of a possible drowning near the boat ramp at Goldenrod Access.

Police found personal items near the boat ramp of Gibson. Officials believe Gibson was trying to launch his boat when it may have drifted away. Officials also believe that Gibson voluntarily entered the water in attempt to retrieve the boat when he drowned.