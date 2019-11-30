Market Day Pop-up an alternative to Black Friday shopping

DES MOINES – Market Day Pop-up offered an alternative to Black Friday shopping as it reaches its 10th year.

Those looking for that special hand-made gift met a number of local artists and collectors from around the Midwest. Friday’s Black Friday pop-up was in the Atrium at Capital Square.

The director of Market Day, Dani Ausen, said there’s a reason it continues to grow. Ausen said, “It’s a fun thing to do to bring your family out, to meet the artists. All the artists that make the goods are here. They’re not sending employees down. So you can meet the person that makes the goods. You can find something unique to give to your family members, and you can have fun doing it. This is way more fun than standing outside a target.”

Market Day Pop-up will return to West Des Moines on December 15th for its Last Minute Gift Mart.