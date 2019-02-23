Marshalltown man dead after crash in Dallas County
Crash happened early Saturday morning
DALLAS COUNTY - A Marshalltown man died after his car slammed into a tree on I-80 early Saturday morning.
According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, 32-year-old Jose Luis Ramirez Cardenas was driving on I-80 West, left the road, struck a tree, and the car rolled over and came to a stop around the 105-mile marker. Cardenas was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
It's not clear if weather or speed were factors in the crash. Iowa State Patrol is still investigating.
