Marshalltown man dead after crash in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY - A Marshalltown man died after his car slammed into a tree on I-80 early Saturday morning.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, 32-year-old Jose Luis Ramirez Cardenas was driving on I-80 West, left the road, struck a tree, and the car rolled over and came to a stop around the 105-mile marker. Cardenas was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

It's not clear if weather or speed were factors in the crash. Iowa State Patrol is still investigating.