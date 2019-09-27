Marshalltown Police locate missing man

UPDATE: Robert Watson has been located and is safe according to Marshalltown Police.

PREVIOUS STORY

According to police, Robert Watson was last seen on camera walking off the property of the Iowa Veteran’s Home around 5:40 pm at the intersection of Summit St and 13th St.

Watson does have cognitive impairment and memory loss. He has a grey beard, wears his head in a pony tail and was last seen wearing a light colored t-shirt, dark blue jeans and a belt.

If you have any information about where Robert is, you are asked to contact the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725