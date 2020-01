The following picture below may be upsetting/graphic in nature to some

MARSHALLTOWN — A dog is recovering Friday after Marshalltown police say it was hit by a car this week

Officers said they found the male Chihuahua at the 2200 block of South 12th Avenue Wednesday. The dog was taken to ISU Vet Med Hospital in Ames, and has been stabilized.

Photo: Marshalltown Police Department

If you’re the owner, or might know who the owner of the dog is, you are asked to call the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725