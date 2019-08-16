Marshalltwon Police announce death of retired K-9 Officer “Awol”

MARSHALLTOWN — Retired Police K-9 “Awol” passed away on Tuesday. The 13-year-old Czech Shepard was known for his devotion to the Marshalltown Police Force from 2007 up to his retirement in 2013.

Awol was led during his time of service by Sergeant Melinda Ruopp, who retired from full-time duty with the Marshalltown Police Department in September 2018 after 30 years of service.

He received his formal patrol K-9 training at the St. Paul Police Department Canine Training Center in St. Paul, Minnesota and was personally trained by Sergeant Melinda Ruopp in Narcotic Detection.

Awol successfully aided the Marshalltown Police Department in narcotics detection, tracking, officer protection, and evidence recovery throughout his 6-year career.

His team’s notable accomplishments include:

37 – Criminal Apprehensions

66 – Building Searches both Interior and Exterior

29 – Suspect Tracks/Trailing

78 – Perimeter Prevention Assists for Patrol Officers

13 – Article Searches

18 – Area Searches for Suspects

50 – Alarm Response Calls

326 – Narcotics Searches (Vehicles, Residences, Schools, Areas)

50 – K9 Demonstrations in Marshalltown and surrounding communities.

5 – State of Iowa United States Police Canine Association Patrol Certifications, 1 Tracking Certification.

6 – State of Iowa United States Police Canine Association Narcotics Detection Certifications, 1st Place in several of these certifications.

1 – National United States Police Canine Association Narcotics Certification, placed 4th overall nationally.

Multiple Awards for Case of the Quarter; both at the National and State Levels. Along with multiple awards in the following categories: Obedience, Apprehension & Box Search.

During K-9 Awol’s career, he was credited with seizing $1,043,680 in narcotics, including Methamphetamine, Heroin, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Ice and Marijuana, as well as $113,169 in cash seizures.

Awol was a dedicated member and worked each and every day alongside Sergeant Ruopp to help make Marshalltown safe.

He has honorably served as a member of the Marshalltown Police Department and will be missed.