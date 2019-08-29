Marvin Esquivel Lopez, suspect in Des Moines triple homicide, pleads not guilty

This booking photo released by the Polk County, Iowa, Jail, shows Marvin Oswaldo Escobar-Orellana. Authorities say the Guatemalan man, charged with killing shooting 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son, had been deported twice from the U.S. and is believed to be in the country illegally. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Wednesday night, July 17, 2019, that the 31-year-old Escobar-Orellana gave Des Moines police a false name, Marvin Esquivel-Lopez. (Polk County Jail via AP)

DES MOINES — The man accused of killing a mother and her two children in their Des Moines home has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder.

Marvin Esquivel Lopez, 31, has been charged with three counts of Murder in the First Degree after allegedly shooting three people to death on July 16: 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores Rodriguez, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores and 5-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores.

Esquivel Lopez, who has been deported twice from the United States, was known to federal immigration officials as Marvin Oswaldo Escobar Orellana.

A not-guilty written arraignment was filed Thursday in Polk County.

“On July 16, 2019 at approximately [11:01 p.m.], Des Moines Police Dispatch received a call from a male resident at 1003 Day Street. This caller was identified as Marvin Escobar-Orellana, DOB 6/16/1988 who called 911 from 515-346-0715 stating that he was at 1003 Day Street where two children were killed,” a search warrant application reads. “Escobar-Orellana stated the two children were still in the home. Orellana went on to say that a female adult had also been shot. Escobar-Orellana told dispatch on the recorded line that this woman killed the two children and he (Escobar-Orellana) shot the female. Orellana stayed on the line until law enforcement arrived.”

An October 28 trial has been scheduled in the case.

