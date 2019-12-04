May the force be with your Wednesday Consumer Matters

In your Wednesday Consumer Matters, Star Wars fans could make some green if they’re up for the challenge.

CableTV.com says it will pay one lucky person one thousand dollars to watch every star wars movie — back-to-back — before the release of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ on December 20.

You must be an active Twitter user, willing to share the movie-marathon experience while tagging the CableTV team on Twitter. The winner will receive every movie on blu-ray, plus Star Wars gear including: a nerf Han Solo blaster, a Chewbacca onesie and an R2D2 popcorn popper.

The ten movies will take a total of 22 hours and 25 minutes to watch and can be watched in any order you choose.

To qualify you must be a u-s citizen age 18 or older and submit your application online. Deadline to apply is December 11 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern standard time.