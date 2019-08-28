McDonald’s delivery now available in Des Moines through DoorDash

DES MOINES — There’s now another way for you to get your Big Mac, McMuffin or McNuggets from the comfort of your phone.

Customers in Des Moines can now order from the restaurant via DoorDash, the company announced Wednesday.

In a release, DoorDash says “McDelivery with DoorDash” will be rolled out to more than 10,000 restaurants across all 50 states.

In addition, McDonald’s is also a part of DashPass, DoorDash’s nationwide subscription program. Members can get unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders $12 dollars or more from thousands of participating restaurants for $9.99 a month.