Media craziness in Des Moines for Iowa caucuses

DES MOINES — Many people are coming to central Iowa from all over the nation and the world to cover the historic caucuses.

With the caucuses on Monday, many political scientists are saying they’re going to be hard to predict.

We spoke to one Iowa State political professor who said this year is going to be record-setting.

“It’s gonna be a madhouse. I mean, I think the participation is going to be record-setting. More people are going to pack in there. And they’re going to be split into three or four major candidates. How they’re going to split themselves is going to be pretty unpredictable,” Professor David Peterson said.

