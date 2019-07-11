Medicaid director discusses new MCO contracts, cannot say if state is saving money

DES MOINES — The top state official in charge of overseeing contracts with Managed Care Organizations answered questions Thursday as to how much, if any, money is being saved under the new deals.

“Medical costs are going to go up,” said Iowa Medicaid Director Mike Randol. “That’s true in Medicaid, Medicare, and that’s true in commercial. I’m not aware where medical costs have gone down.”

Local 5’s Lakyn McGee has more from the press conference, and spoke to a family who says they expect rates to go up.