MedPharm Iowa releases inhalable medical cannabis products

DES MOINES — An event was held at MedPharm Iowa’s manufacturing facility in Des Moines Thursday to unveil the the first inhalable medical cannabis products here in Iowa.

MedPharm started a line of vaporizor products called Calm. They say these are meant for patients that can’t take medication orally. It will be available in August in both a 500 milligram cartridge and a 250 milligram disposable.

Experts say these vaporizers use a unique formula to stay in compliance with Iowa’s THC rules.

“THC A is an entirely separate molecule than THC. As you know we have a THC limit in our program,” said Lucas Nelson with MedPharm Iowa. “What these products are formulated with is that THC A molecule so something separate from THC.”

Friday, MedPharm is attending Iowa’s medical cannabidiol board meeting to speak out about the current rules in place. This will be the first meeting since the governor vetoed a bill to reform the medical marijuana program.