Meet Griff II, the next live mascot at Drake University

DES MOINES — A new live mascot is coming to Drake University, following the announcement last week of the retirement of Griff.

According to a release from the university on Monday morning, Griff’s successor is Griff II. He’s a 1-year-old English bulldog who will take over the full-time mascot duties on July 1.

“We are proud to continue the tradition of our live mascot program and welcome Griff II to the Drake community,” said Drake University President Marty Martin. “I am confident that he will spark an even greater school spirit and help bring us all closer together, just as Griff has done for years.”

Photo courtesy Drake University

Griff II was born in July 2018 and comes to Drake from a caring family in Wisconsin. Griff II has been living quietly with the family of Erin Bell, associate director of marketing and manager of the live mascot program, since November 2019.