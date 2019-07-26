Meet the man biking—and running—RAGBRAI for a very special cause

CENTERVILLE — Rik Zortman’s phone GPS probably looks a little different than yours or mine.

That’s because instead of routes to get him from point A to B in a car, the coordinates spell out names of kids fighting cancer.

Zortman, who is biking RAGBRAI, is also taking the time to run the extra mileage for those battling for their lives.

“My son Armstrong passed away in 2009 from cancer,” Zortman said. “And he was only three, so he only had a short life … he loved to run. So I wanted to remember him by running.”

Local 5’s Elias Johnson is sharing unique stories from across the RAGBRAI route. Connect with Elias on Facebook or Twitter, and view all of his Riding RAGBRAI stories here.