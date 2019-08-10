Meeting scheduled to discuss comprehensive plan for Ames

AMES — Community members will have an opportunity later this month to share how Ames should plan for the future.

The meeting is August 22 at Ames City Hall from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Leaders will highlight early work on the plan, and work with people to refine the draft concepts.

It’s part of the Ames Plan 2040, which looks to identify key priorities for the city. Attendees can provide feedback on land use scenarios for Ames.

Leaders say the new Comprehensive Plan will replace Ames’ current plan adopted in 1997.

