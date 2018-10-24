Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

CLIVE - Early details show that Iowa Lottery players won more than 106,000 prizes in Tuesday’s world-record Mega Millions® jackpot drawing and ticket sales in the game set a daily record in the lead-up to the drawing.

Strong sales nationwide pushed Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot to a world-record $1.6 billion annuity, or $913.7 million lump-sum option. Full details about the drawing results, including the locations where big-winning tickets were purchased in Iowa and whether there was a jackpot winner or winners nationwide, will be available Wednesday.

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing were: 5-28-62-65-70 and Mega Ball 5. The Megaplier number was 3.

A total of 106,564 plays purchased by Iowa Lottery players won prizes Tuesday ranging from $2 up to $1 million. Four tickets purchased in Iowa came within one number of having at least a share of the jackpot. One of those tickets won a $1 million prize by matching the first five numbers but missing the Mega Ball. The other three tickets matched four of the first five numbers and the Mega Ball to win prizes of $10,000 each.

Iowa Lottery players bought more than $5.6 million in Mega Millions tickets for Tuesday’s drawing, including nearly $3.3 million in tickets on Tuesday alone, which was a single-day sales record for the game. Tuesday’s sales total surpassed the previous daily sales record for Mega Millions of nearly $3.2 million, which had been set on March 30, 2012.

During Tuesday’s busiest stretch from about 5-6 p.m., Mega Millions tickets sold at more than $7,000 per minute in Iowa. However, the average Iowa Mega Millions purchase on Tuesday remained about $6, or three plays per ticket. Lottery officials were pleased that Iowans enjoyed playing at a fun level and didn’t go overboard.

So, how did the Iowa sales totals for Tuesday’s drawing compare to those four days earlier for Friday’s drawing, when the game’s jackpot was an estimated $1 billion? Iowa Lottery players bought more than $4 million in Mega Millions tickets for Friday’s drawing, including more than $2.8 million in tickets that day alone. So, total sales for Tuesday’s world-record Mega Millions drawing were nearly 40 percent higher than those for Friday’s drawing.

The odds of winning the jackpot in Mega Millions are about 1 in 302.6 million because there are about 302.6 million ways you can combine the numbers in the game to make a play.

More than 93 percent of all the plays purchased by Iowa Lottery players for Tuesday’s drawing were easy picks, meaning that the players let the lottery terminal randomly pick the numbers on their tickets.