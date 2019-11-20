Megan Rapinoe speaks at Drake University

DES MOINES — You may know her from her game-winning goals or her striking poses after she makes them.

But all the people lining up at the Knapp Center to see Megan Rapinoe won’t just hear about her athleticism, but her advocacy.

Rapinoe has been an outspoken advocate for women in the fight for equal pay.

She’s part of the 28 players on the women’s national team who filed a lawsuit against U.S. Soccer alleging institutionalized gender discrimination because of unequal pay between the men’s and women’s teams. It’s set to go to trial in Los Angeles in May of next year.

The lecture begins at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

