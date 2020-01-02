Judge orders mental health evaluation for man accused of killing Fort Dodge pastor

FORT DODGE — A Webster County Judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for a man charged with first-degree murder in a pastor’s death in October.

Joshua Pendleton’s attorney argued that he was acting in an irrational manner, and is unable to fully appreciate the nature of the charges.

Pendleton is accused of robbing and killing Pastor Allen Henderson outside of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge in October 2019.

Pastor Allen Henderson

Henderson was pronounced dead, appearing to have suffered from bodily injuries consistent with an assault, according to police.

A judge has scheduled a competency hearing for Jan. 10 at the Webster County Courthouse.