Mercy nurses help bring holiday cheer to the NICU

DES MOINES - Mercy is caring for the tiniest of babies this holiday season.

There are 40 babies spending their first Christmas in the NICU.

"It's hard when you expect them to be home and they can't be home with your family," says Kasi Shaw.

Shaw gave birth to Emmit and Evelen on December 2. They were born at 31 weeks.

"I went into labor and Emmit was in a lot of distress, so they had to deliver us pretty quickly," she explains. "I wasn't awake for any of their delivery and my husband wasn't there."

But with the help of the nurses at Mercy their holidays will still be memorable.

Emmit and Evelen are just a couple of the babies that received gifts this Christmas from families that spend past Christmas' in the NICU.

Kasi says, "We got some keys we could hang on our Christmas tree and it says to hang these on your Christmas tree. Basically, it's a way for Santa to know you had babies in the NICU."