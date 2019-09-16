MercyOne celebrates NICU Nurse’s Day

DES MOINES — MercyOne Children’s Hospital celebrated NICU Nurses’ Day Sunday.

The day was an opportunity to say thank you to the nurses who work in the NICU, or newborn intensive care unit. Holding Tiny Hands, a local nonprofit which provides care for families with babies in the NICU at MercyOne and Blank Children’s Hospitals, was also there to give their appreciation.

Stephanie Pollard, a nurse and supervisor at the MercyOne NICU, was humbled.

“I think I have the best job as a nurse, because I am able to teach people to take care of their miracles,” Pollard said.

“When they get to bring those miracles back and we get to see how they’re growing and thriving, it’s extremely rewarding.”