Live Now
2 Guthrie County Sheriff’s deputies shot overnight

2 Guthrie County Sheriff deputies shot overnight in Stuart

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

STUART — MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center spokesman Gregg Lagan has confirmed they are treating two Guthrie County deputies and a police officer from an unknown municipality in relation to a shooting in Stuart Thursday night.

According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation:

  • Around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, three Guthrie County deputies and one Stuart police officer tried to serve an arrest warrant at an apartment in the 600 block of SW 7th Street
  • Shots were fired, and two deputies and one occupant of the home were transferred to the hospital with gunshot wounds
  • The officer was treated for a non-gunshot injury
  • No life-threatening injuries
  • Names will not be released at this time

Stay with Local 5 for the latest on the breaking news story.

Download the We Are Iowa app in the App Store or Google Play Store

©TEGNA Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Share this story