2 Guthrie County Sheriff deputies shot overnight in Stuart

STUART — MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center spokesman Gregg Lagan has confirmed they are treating two Guthrie County deputies and a police officer from an unknown municipality in relation to a shooting in Stuart Thursday night.
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation:
- Around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, three Guthrie County deputies and one Stuart police officer tried to serve an arrest warrant at an apartment in the 600 block of SW 7th Street
- Shots were fired, and two deputies and one occupant of the home were transferred to the hospital with gunshot wounds
- The officer was treated for a non-gunshot injury
- No life-threatening injuries
- Names will not be released at this time
Stay with Local 5 for the latest on the breaking news story.
Download the We Are Iowa app in the App Store or Google Play Store