2 Guthrie County Sheriff deputies shot overnight in Stuart

STUART — MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center spokesman Gregg Lagan has confirmed they are treating two Guthrie County deputies and a police officer from an unknown municipality in relation to a shooting in Stuart Thursday night.

According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation:

Around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, three Guthrie County deputies and one Stuart police officer tried to serve an arrest warrant at an apartment in the 600 block of SW 7th Street

Shots were fired, and two deputies and one occupant of the home were transferred to the hospital with gunshot wounds

The officer was treated for a non-gunshot injury

No life-threatening injuries

Names will not be released at this time

