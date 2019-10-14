MercyOne hosts annual Walk to Remember

DES MOINES — Nearly 3,000 community members gathered in Des Moines Sunday to honor the memory of those who didn’t make it past infancy.

MercyOne Des Moines held their annual Walk to Remember Sunday, where parents, siblings and friends remembered babies who have died through stillbirth, miscarriage or other infant loss.

Michelle and Mike Mickle lost their twin girls as infants, and they say this event and what it represents has been a way to help honor them.

“When we were actually in the hospital with our babies, this is the first time we had heard of this walk. It was something that was important to us to be able to carry on their memory.”

The walk also included a memorial service.