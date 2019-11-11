Metro cities announce emergency snow parking bans

Local 5 meteorologists are predicting this week will feel more like January than the middle of November.

Some cities in the metro already announced emergency snow parking bans that will go into effect Sunday night. Here’s the list so far:

Ames

A tweet from the City of Ames says their snow ordinance will go into effect at 11:00 p.m. Sunday night. They advise citizens to move their cars and trucks out of the street to avoid getting towed or a ticket.

Indianola

The ordinance in Indianola started around 6:40 p.m. Sunday night and will last until Tuesday. The ordinance remains in effect for 48 hours after the snow has stopped falling or until the streets are clear. No parking on any public street or alley is allowed.

Johnston

Johnston’s emergency parking ban will go into effect Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. The City says it will continue until 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

Norwalk

The City of Norwalk’s emergency parking ban will go into effect at midnight on Sunday and last until further notice. This applies to all public streets in Norwalk.

West Des Moines

The City of West Des Moines declared an emergency parking ban for snow removal to start at 6:00 a.m. Monday morning. It will remain in effect until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Make sure to check back in with Local 5 for more parking bans as the snow falls.

You can always check road conditions on the Iowa Department of Transportations 511 website. You can also download the 511 app on the App Store or Google Play.