Metro family giving back as they move back into their home following floods

DES MOINES - After the summer floods, the rooms inside of Yolanda Rubio's home looked like a war zone. But after months of repairs it's finally looking like a kids' room once again.

This Christmas, the Rubio family is thankful for everyone who made this possible and got them home right in time for the holiday.

"It was an experience, a huge experience," said Rubio.

It's been a long road to rebuild for Rubio and her family. Nearly six months ago, flood waters engulfed her home, ruining almost everything in sight.

But throughout this entire journey, Yolanda has grown less sad, and more thankful.

"We'll get through everything," she said.

Now the family's house is barely recognizable!

"This is the girls' brand new room," said Rubio, showing off the remodeling work. "You remember you couldn't walk because there was a hole in the middle of the flooring, you could see down to our crawl space. But this is it. We got bunk beds donated to us."

While the remodel was slow, it gave Yolanda time to reflect on all the good they've gotten along the way.

"The first picture that went up, the first frame that went up because everyone that was sent to us, everyone who donated to us and helped us I think God sent them and we are pretty happy about it," said Rubio.

Through it all, Yolanda experienced what it truly means to pass it forward. It's inspiring her to do good for others this holiday.

"This Christmas we are doing something different. I am so happy with all the help and everyone who's helped us so this year we are doing the opposite," said Rubio. "Even though we are still struggling here we are going to turn around and help others the way we were helped."

Instead of Christmas presents, the the family will be handing out brunch and blankets to the homeless. It's the start of a brand new tradition, in their new house.

"My kids need to see it's not about getting or asking, it's about giving to someone else," said Rubio.