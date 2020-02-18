Mid-Iowa Council, local chapter of Boy Scouts of America, says bankruptcy news won’t impact Iowa troops

In this Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, photo, a statue stands outside the Boys Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces a barrage of new sex-abuse lawsuits. The filing Tuesday, Feb. 18, in Wilmington, Delaware, is an attempt to work out a potentially mammoth compensation plan for abuse victims that will allow the 110-year-old organization to carry on. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DES MOINES – The Boy Scouts of America declared bankruptcy early Tuesday morning, following sex abuse lawsuits filed by thousands of former scouts, according to ABC News. But the troops in Iowa won’t be impacted by the news, according to local leaders.

The non-profit’s administrators have been battling lawsuits across the country involving thousands of victims who have come forward with allegations that troop leaders assaulted them. The bankruptcy filing will put a hold on all of those court cases as the BSA works out a strategy to pay its victims.

“Mid-Iowa Council has not filed for bankruptcy. Meetings and activities, district and council events, other Scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual. In short, there should be no change to the local Scouting experience,” said Matt Hill, CEO of Mid-Iowa Council, Boy Scouts of America.

“The national organization of the Boy Scouts of America is the only entity involved in the Chapter 11 filing. Mid-Iowa Council – which provides programming, financial, facility and administrative support to local units and individual Scouts in our area – is separate and distinct from the national organization. Our camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled by our council,” said Hill.

More than 10,600 young Iowans participate across 27 counties in central and southern Iowa. There are more than 2,900 volunteer leaders also involved in Mid-Iowa Council.

“Over many years, the Boy Scouts of America has developed some of the strongest expert-informed youth protection policies found in any youth-serving organization including mandatory criminal background checks for all leaders, required training in youth protection, mandatory reporting of any suspected abuse, and two adult leaders present at all times,” said Hill.

Kenneth M. Rothweiler, an attorney part of a group called Abused in Scouting, which represents over 1,800 victims, told ABC News his clients are expressing relief that their cases will be addressed and the organization’s financial holdings will be out in the open. Some of the accusations go back as far as the 1940s, and there had been strong evidence that the non-profit covered up their knowledge of the abuse, according to Rothweiler.

“I think for different people it’s a mixed reaction, but generally it’s some sense of relief that it’s out there and will be out there,” Rothweiler said of the BSA’s assets.