MidAmerican Energy announces launch of electric vehicle fast-charging stations

DES MOINES – Iowa may see a large network of electric vehicle fast-charging stations by the end of the year.
MidAmerican Energy Company announced Wednesday that they want to build a network of electric vehicle fast-charging stations throughout Iowa. The company is now accepting applications from businesses and other community entities to house these stations.
The 15 cities that will hold these stations are within MidAmerican Energy’s service territory. They include:
- Altoona
- Avoca
- Carroll
- Clarinda
- Davenport
- Dexter
- Early
- Emmetsburg
- Iowa City
- Fort Dodge
- Little Sioux
- Oskaloosa
- Sheldon
- Sioux City
- Waterloo
MidAmerican Energy will also promote electric vehicle and charger rebates. That information can be found on the company’s website.