MidAmerican Energy announces launch of electric vehicle fast-charging stations

DES MOINES – Iowa may see a large network of electric vehicle fast-charging stations by the end of the year.

MidAmerican Energy Company announced Wednesday that they want to build a network of electric vehicle fast-charging stations throughout Iowa. The company is now accepting applications from businesses and other community entities to house these stations.

The 15 cities that will hold these stations are within MidAmerican Energy’s service territory. They include:

Altoona

Avoca

Carroll

Clarinda

Davenport

Dexter

Early

Emmetsburg

Iowa City

Fort Dodge

Little Sioux

Oskaloosa

Sheldon

Sioux City

Waterloo

MidAmerican Energy will also promote electric vehicle and charger rebates. That information can be found on the company’s website.