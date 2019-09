DES MOINES — MidAmerican Energy crews are working to restore power for more than 1,000 customers on Des Moines’ south side Saturday.

Details are slim, but a spokesman tells Local 5 that power went out just after 6:00 p.m. They are currently looking for a cause.

MidAmerican Energy said the area includes:

North: 1100 block of Army Post Road

South: 1800 block of Clover Hills Drive

East: 7100 block of 5th Street

West: 200 block of County Line Road

