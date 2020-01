DES MOINES — MidAmerican Energy supplies thousands of Iowans power and when major storms arrive, power outages are a big concern.

MidAmerican says that they can handled the snow but their biggest concern is any type of ice and wind. Geoff Greenwood of MidAmerican says they have crews ready around the clock for anything that may happen.

You can look for any outages in your area through the MidAmerican Energy website.