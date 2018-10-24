Midterm Election deadlines voters need to know Video

Jamie Fitzgerald the Polk County Auditor stopped by Good Morning Iowa to remind voters of the important deadlines for the Midterm Election that's just two weeks away.

Here are some deadlines you need to be aware of:

• October 22 – Worry free postmark deadline for mail in voter registration form

• October 27 – Voter preregistration deadline and deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail. Election office open until 5:00 PM for voter registration. Voters may use Election Day registration procedures to register to vote after the preregistration deadline.

• Saturday, October 27 & November 3 - Election office open until 5:00 PM for in person absentee voting

• October 31 – Final day for Absentee Voting at Satellite Locations

• November 5 - 5:00 PM Last day to vote absentee in person at the election office. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by this date and received by noon

For more information and to find out your polling location visit the Polk County Auditor's website.