Missing 10-year-old girl with autism found safe

DES MOINES – Police say 10-year-old Anita Haseleu has been located. She is safe and well, and is being reunited with her family.

Anita Haseleu had left the 2200 block of Lay Street shortly after 7:00 a.m. on Monday, walking to a destination a short distance away, but did not arrive. Anita has autism.

PREVIOUS STORY

Anita was last seen wearing a black & white Columbia brand coat, pink-colored shoes, and was carrying a pink-colored Under Armour brand backpack.

If you see or have seen Anita, or have any information as to her locations, please call 911.