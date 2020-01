DES MOINES — Des Moines police are requesting the community’s assistance with locating a missing juvenile.

11-year-old Sone Williams was last seen at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of 8th Street.

She was last seen wearing light blue-colored jeans and a long sleeve blue, black and gray colored shirt, long sleeve jersey shirt.

Sone was last known to be with friends.

If you have any information about Sone’s current location, or believe that you have recently seen her, please call 911.