Missing 12-year-old girl in Des Moines

DES MOINES — Des Moines police are asking for your help in finding a missing girl Tuesday night.

12-year-old Hailey Bennett was last seen at approximately 5:00 p.m. when she left her home in the 1400 block of Hull Avenue.

No one is sure where Hailey was going.

Hailey is approximately 5’4″ tall, weighing approximately 128 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink-colored shirt, gray-colored sweatpants, and multi-colored tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding Hailey’s location, or believe that you may have seen her, please call the Des Moines Police Department at 515-283-4811.