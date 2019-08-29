Missing 15-year-old girl in Des Moines

DES MOINES — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance with locating a missing juvenile.

15-year-old Kaitlyn Shanelle Thomas was last seen early this morning as she walked in the area of the 3600 block of E. Maple St. in Des Moines.

Kaitlyn has long braided hair, as seen in the attached photograph. She is 5’4″ tall, and weighjs approximately 120 lbs. It is unknown what type / colors of clothing she was wearing this morning.

Anyone with any information regarding Kaitlyn’s location, or who thinks that they may have seen her today, is asked to call 911.