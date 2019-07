MARSHALLTOWN — The Marshalltown Police Department is searching for 18-year-old Jazmin Reyes Reya of Marshalltown. Reyes Reya was last seen in the area of 5th Street and Hughes. She is described as a Hispanic female. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and light colored blue jeans.

Anyone with information concerning Reyes Reya’s whereabouts should call the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725.