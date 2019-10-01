Missing juvenile with autism found in Pleasant Hill

UPDATE: Bishop has been located. He is healthy and well and is being reunited with his family. He was found in Pleasant Hill.

DES MOINES — Des Moines police are requesting the community’s assistance with locating a missing juvenile.

16-year-old Bishop Rush was last seen this morning at East High School in Des Moines. Bishop has autism. He did not return home from school today, and his current location is unknown.

Bishop is 5’11” tall, and weighs 208 lbs. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last known to be wearing a red-colored hoodie, black-colored shoes, and carrying a black-colored backpack.

Anyone who has any information regarding Bishop’s location, or who believes that they have seen Bishop today, is asked to call 911.