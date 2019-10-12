UPDATE: Missing Johnston teen found safe

Johnston Police say Shaylea Henderson was found safe.

UPDATE: Johnston Police say Shaylea Henderson has returned home safe to her family.

ORIGINAL: JOHNSTON — The Johnston Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Shaylea Henderson, a missing juvenile.

Shaylea voluntarily left her residence in Johnston at approximately 3 p.m. Friday and was last heard from at 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Shaylea was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans, and blue tennis shoes. She is approximately 5′ 5″, 185 pounds, dark hair and brown eyes.

Johnston police and Shaylea’s parents are requesting the public contact the Johnston Police Department if they know Shaylea’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Shaylea Henderson’s location can contact the Johnston Police Department at 515-278-2345 with Case #19-001591.