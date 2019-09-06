Mollie Tibbetts’ face used on anti-immigration posters in downtown Iowa City

IOWA CITY (CNN) — Breck Goodman noticed posters causing quite a stir in downtown Iowa City: Anti-immigration posters bearing the face of Mollie Tibbetts, the 20-year-old University of Iowa student whose body was found in August 2018.

“She was all-inclusive, all-loving, all-caring,” Goodman, a friend of Tibbetts, said. “Come as you are and be who you are. Just to see her being used in the opposite light of that is painful, honestly. It hurts.”

Goodman and others started spreading the word to take the posters down.

The University of Iowa says it received a report of the flyers, and responded that the flyers “do not reflect the values of the institution”.

Cristhian Rivera, the man charged with murdering Tibbetts, will go to trial on November 12.