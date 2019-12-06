Mom and son deliver ‘cheer boxes’ to comfort grieving families this holiday season

The holiday season shines a spotlight on reasons to be cheerful and thankful.

But the holidays aren’t an easy and relaxing time for everyone. It can be a tough time for those who have just lost a loved one.

Many Iowans are doing their best to make it through the holidays with the weight of grief and loss on their shoulders.

Local 5 told you the personal stories of two women who were impacted by loss in their family.

That’s when EveryStep Grief & Loss: Amanda the Panda Program stepped in.

The goal of the “cheer boxes” program is to lift up those that have lost a loved one before the holiday season hits.

They pack up holiday boxes full of comfort items.

2019 is the first year Jennifer Clark and her son, Ryan, have volunteered to go door-to-door delivering these gifts.

“When you’ve lost a loved one and you have all of these holiday traditions that are the same… that’s what’s great about a tradition. They stay the same from year to year. And suddenly something’s very different and someone’s missing from the table,” Jennifer said.

More than 400 cheer boxes are being delivered this year, a combined total of over 4,000 items.

Ryan, a freshman in high school, has delivered three cheer boxes to grieving families.

“I haven’t lost a loved one, but I have friends and other family members that have. It’s really nice to see that smile on their face when they get that box,” said Ryan.

Each box delivered is a surprise for the family that receives them. EveryStep doesn’t need any more volunteers, but they are starting to look for people for next year.

Looking for a way to volunteer?

Local 5 has compiled a list of ways you can donate your time, money or items to those that need it.