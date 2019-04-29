Moms outraged after banned babysitter ad emerges online Video

ALTOONA - Despite a guilty plea in Polk County Court, the Iowa Department of Human Services is now investigating claims Cindy Holt is advertising a daycare on Facebook and Craigslist. For the first time, we're hearing from the mom whose daughter was at the center of Holt's guilty plea.

"I was blindsided. I had no idea. I was not given any time to get over there the minute it happened, and the way that the bruises looked, it looked like it had happened a little bit before," says Emalie Cipale, Harper's mother.

Today, Harper is a happy three year old, but while she was under the supervision of Amanda and Cindy Holt, and the initial apology, still bothers her.

"And then I get, I'm really sorry. Okay? She turns her around and I see her and I just lost it, because that's my baby, that's my little girl I've given birth to and I'm raising, how dare you let this happen to her," said Cipale.

Cindy Holt admitted in court she was taking a nap when she should have been watching Harper. In 2017, she apologized to Emalie.

Knowing that under the Holts' plea, they could never run a day care again gave her a little solace.

"I felt like it was a slap on the hand. I feel like when it comes to a child being hurt, there needs to be a stronger punishment, justice was not served," said Cipale.

When a friend alerted her to an ad on Facebook and on Craigslist over the weekend seeking more day care clients, Emalie was shocked.

"I was furious," she said. "I was absolutely just stunned that she had the nerve to do that," says Emalie.

Now she's rallying all other parents, however she can, by spreading the message to avoid the Holt's on social media.

"It doesn't matter if it's been two years, 10 years, 20 years, you let it happen, you admitted your guilt, just deal with your punishment and move on with your life," said Cipale. "And don't put other children in harm's way."

Local 5 reached out to Altoona Police about these postings. They say they can't do anything to shut down the center until told to do so by DHS.

As part of that plea agreement, Amanda Holt was also barred from running a daycare. Local 5 reached out to the Holt's to get their side of the story. They did not return our messages.