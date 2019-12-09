Monday’s Consumer Matters

A recall alert for Ford truck owners will kick off your work week in Consumer Matters.

Ford Motor company has issued a safety recall in North America because tailgates keep opening unintentionally. In a statement released Friday, the company said it is recalling select ford f-250, f-350, and f-450 super duty trucks — but only those made in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Ford says the problem is the electric tailgate latch-release switch in the handle. Water can enter the electrical wiring system there and cause a short circuit that opens the tailgate.

Stock markets are heading into the week on a high note after approaching record highs on Friday, driven by a stronger-than expected jobs report. Wage gains are also coming in at their strongest levels in a decade. Still raising question marks though is a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China. Top White House economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, says another round of tariffs on Chinese imports is still set to take effect on the 15th.