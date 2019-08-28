Monroe County deputies looking for man who led law enforcement on chase

Deputies in Monroe County are searching for a man they say led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through several different counties.

A Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect they are looking for is Wade Hiatt.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a pursuit began near Pella, in Marion County, and then continued into Mahaska County. After a short time, the chase continued into the western sections of Monroe County.

The chase eventually ended near Albia when the suspect crashed his vehicle along Highway 5, just north of the Monroe County Fairgrounds.

At that point, the suspect fled from deputies on foot. Deputies are still searching for him at this time.

If you have any information on Hiatt’s whereabouts, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

There is no word yet on what led to the start of the high speed chase.

