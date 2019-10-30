Moravia woman dies in oxygen machine explosion

MORAVIA — A Moravia woman has died after her oxygen machine caught fire and exploded in her home Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a home in the 300 block W. Church Street in Moravia at approximately 1:13 p.m. for a report of an unconscious woman lying on the home’s kitchen floor.

The Sheriff’s Office says an unknown ignition source caused an explosion, which ignited a fire. The woman was exposed to fire and smoke as a result of the explosion.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Appanoose County Medical Examiner’S Office.

This incident is still under investigation. The woman’s identity is has not been released.

