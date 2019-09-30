More heavy rain, flooding possible on Tuesday

Another round of heavy rain could bring more flooding to parts of Iowa this week.

Our next cold front will fire up thunderstorms in northwest Iowa Monday evening through most of the night. These may drift into central Iowa around sunrise Tuesday morning.

Widespread showers and storms will continue to spread across the state on Tuesday through Tuesday night. Lighter showers will stick around Wednesday before things finally dry out on Thursday.

At least 1″ of rain is expected for most of the state. Parts of western and northern Iowa may receive 3-4″ with isolated heavier amounts.

Computer models are in good agreement that western and northern Iowa will receive the heaviest rainfall Monday night through Wednesday.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for these areas from 10 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Stay tuned to Local 5 for the latest updates.