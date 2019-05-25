More storms set to impact Iowa Saturday Video

CENTRAL IOWA - Friday was a bit of a stormy day across the state of Iowa. It started off with heavy rain, thunder, and lightning, and then it ended with a confirmed tornado in Iowa City!

The severe weather threat for Friday has ended, thankfully- but more storms are possible on Saturday.

Here's an image of the Iowa City tornado on Friday:

More storms are possible for far southern Iowa. Most of these storms will remain south of I-80. A few could become strong to severe. Any storms that do develop could produce heavy rain, hail, and strong winds. Flash flooding is still a concern for far southern Iowa. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for far southern Iowa through 7am Sunday. There is also a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in place for southern Iowa through 11pm.

Sunday should be dry for most of the day and will probably be your best chance to get to the pool this weekend. Widespread thunderstorms will return Sunday night and should stick around through Monday.

