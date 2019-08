DE SOTO — An animal rescue group is frustrated tonight after being told they have to test 70 dogs in their care.

It’s all because one of the dogs they received from a puppy mill had an inconclusive test for canine brucellosis.

AHeinz 57 in De Soto has undergone countless tests since then, all while their dogs have been quarantined.

Now, the owner says the state is telling her to test every dog.