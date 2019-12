UPDATE: As of 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, power has been restored.

DES MOINES — More than 1,000 MidAmerican Energy customers are currently without power Tuesday morning.

As of 5:00 a.m. 1,012 customers were without power. The expected time of restoration is 7:00 a.m.

According to MidAmerican, the cause is unknown at this time but crews are currently working on it.

For a complete map of outages from MidAmerican, click here.